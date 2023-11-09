Dominican Republic doubts that Haiti seeks to resolve the conflict and complains about the statement issued

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, has expressed doubt regarding the willingness of the Haitian side to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two nations. He stated during a press conference that he questions whether there is a genuine desire on the part of Haiti to address the current situation.

Minister Álvarez emphasized that no Dominican soldiers have violated Haitian territory and referred to the actions taken by Haitian citizens on the border as “provocations.” He explained that Haitian groups were stationed near the Dajabón province on the border, where they dug a ditch in Dominican territory, burned tires, and vandalized a border marker (pyramid number 13).

He criticized a statement issued by Haitian authorities that blamed the Dominican military for inciting and provoking the Haitian groups.

The Dominican government has called on Haitian authorities to assume control of their territory and avoid further exacerbating the situation. They have also requested public confirmation from the Haitian government that they do not question the current border delineation based on agreements from the 1920s and 1930s.

Minister Álvarez reiterated the Dominican government’s willingness to engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis but warned that they would take necessary measures to preserve territorial integrity and maintain order and security.

The situation along the Dominican-Haitian border has been tense due to disputes over border demarcations and the construction of a canal on the Haitian side of the border, leading to increased military presence and incidents in the region.