Haitians reinforce Juana Méndez with troops and weapons

Haiti.- Following Tuesday’s incident where Dominican and Haitian troops confronted each other on the northern border, Haiti has been deploying armed agents to the town of Juana Méndez to support members of POLIFRON and the Protected Areas Security Brigade (BSAP).

The Haitian side has reinforced their presence with agents carrying various types of automatic weapons, arriving in trucks and jeepets to the conflict zone. This move comes in response to the deployment of Dominican Republic Army soldiers defending national sovereignty after protesters entered Dominican territory.

A video uploaded by Machann Zen TV, a digital media outlet in Haiti, showed Haitians continuing to enter Dominican territory on the west side of the perimeter fence, despite warnings from Dominican Army soldiers asking them to return to their country.

During the incident on Tuesday, Haitians set tires on fire, blocked the road on the west side of the fence, and damaged pyramid 13 in an attempt to challenge the border boundary. Dominican soldiers intervened to push back the protesters without using force.

This incident occurred near the canal being constructed by Haitian civilians to divert the waters of the Masacre River, a project they are currently working on at the intake dam.