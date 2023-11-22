UN group censures the arrest of former Dominican prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez

Santo Domingo.- The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions has declared the detention of Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez, former attorney general of the Dominican Republic, as arbitrary and called for his unconditional release. The group, after reviewing the case in its 97th session, concluded that there were significant irregularities in the process, including the handling of Rodríguez Sánchez’s arrest and the lengthy pre-trial detention period.

Key points from the UN Working Group’s findings include:

– Rodríguez Sánchez’s detention was deemed arbitrary due to procedural irregularities. On the day of his arrest on June 29, 2021, the arrest warrant was improperly presented, and the reasons for the arrest were not adequately explained.

– The former attorney general was only able to appear before a judge to defend his innocence two weeks after his arrest, a violation of international human rights standards that mandate such a hearing should occur within 48 hours.

– He was held in preventive detention for 18 months before trial without reasonable justification for a potential flight risk, exceeding international norms against arbitrary detention.

The UN body also demanded that the Dominican Government conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances of the arbitrary detention and take appropriate measures against those responsible for the violation of Rodríguez Sánchez’s rights.

During his tenure from 2016 to 2020, Rodríguez Sánchez had initiated investigations into the Odebrecht bribery scandal, leading to arrests of several high-profile individuals. The UN Working Group raised concerns about his treatment during the trial and custody, including attempts to discredit him, presentation as a dangerous criminal, and endangerment of his life in prison.

The report also mentioned that Rodríguez Sánchez was surrounded by prisoners whom he had investigated or played a role in imprisoning, including those involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. The Dominican Government’s delayed response to these allegations and reported external pressures against Rodríguez Sánchez, including threats and robberies, were also noted.

Rodríguez Sánchez faced accusations from the Prosecutor’s Office of leading a “network of administrative corruption” during his time at the Public Ministry, referred to as ‘Operation Medusa’. The UN group’s findings add a significant international dimension to this high-profile case.