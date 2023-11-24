Felipe González maintains that the international community was bored with the Haiti crisis

Santo Domingo .- Felipe González, former Prime Minister of Spain and a key figure in the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), recently expressed his views on the ongoing crisis in Haiti. He commented that the international community has grown weary of attempting to resolve the issues in Haiti, a country he referred to as a failed state. González observed that despite numerous interventions by trained troops from around the world, the situation in Haiti has only deteriorated.

González highlighted the unique challenge faced by the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. He emphasized that it is unrealistic to expect the Dominican Republic to resolve the internal conflicts of Haiti, a nation struggling with rampant crime and an inability to govern itself effectively. He further suggested that the Dominican Republic’s primary responsibility should be to maintain national harmony and not get entangled in Haiti’s complex issues.

The former Spanish leader also pointed out the limitations of the Dominican Republic in addressing the challenges faced by Haiti. These challenges include the dominance of criminal gangs, a lack of proper healthcare systems, and food insecurity. González stated that expecting the Dominican Republic to play a significant role in resolving Haiti’s problems is unrealistic, given the broader international community’s failure to do so.

González also addressed the broader context of Latin American politics, noting a crisis in governance and democracy across the region. He identified the rise in poverty, income inequality, and insecurity as critical issues that need urgent attention. He stressed the importance of maintaining freedom without sacrificing security and suggested regional cooperation in combating organized crime as a potential solution.

In his discussion, González also touched on the historical context of the relationship between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, reflecting on their respective histories of conquest and independence. He dismissed any notion of unifying the two nations on the island of Hispaniola, citing significant historical and present-day differences.

These remarks were made during a breakfast event hosted by Listín Diario, led by its director, Miguel Franjul, and attended by several prominent figures, including Manuel Corripio, president of the Editora, and Abraham Hazoury.