Tony Blair is in the Dominican Republic to mediate differences with Haiti over the Masacre River

Santo Domingo.- An international mediation effort is currently underway, led by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, to resolve a dispute between the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Blair, who previously served as the UK’s leader from 1998 to 2007 and is known for his post-political career in charitable and mediation efforts, has been holding discussions with key figures in both nations.

In the Dominican Republic, Blair met with President Luis Abinader and Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez to discuss the ongoing dispute over the construction of an irrigation canal on the Masacre River. The discussions focused on finding equitable and lasting solutions to the conflict.

Earlier, Blair also met with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, in Saudi Arabia, where they discussed Blair’s potential role in mediating the conflict through his foundation. This meeting took place during a summit between the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and Saudi Arabia.

Blair’s visit has sparked mixed reactions, particularly given his mixed legacy as a mediator in international conflicts, including his role in the Middle East Peace Quartet. Despite his efforts, concrete results in these endeavors have been limited.

The current crisis between Haiti and the Dominican Republic remains unresolved, with the Organization of American States (OAS) attempting to mediate. However, challenges persist, including restricted access to the contentious canal site and ongoing border tensions.