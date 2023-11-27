American escaped to the Dominican Republic with his daughter to avoid having her custody taken away

Santo Domingo.- The Family Court of Wescheter County in the State of New York has issued a summons for Madeline Beau Breun, an American woman, regarding the guardianship of her 14-year-old daughter, Marie Ange de Franc. The court has scheduled a hearing for January 29, 2024, at 9:30 am, where Beau Breun is required to present a justified reason why she should not relinquish guardianship of her daughter to the city’s Department of Social Services.

Court sources suspect that Beau Breun is currently residing in the Dominican Republic and is in a relationship with a Dominican national, who is not identified as the father of the child. Efforts to find information about their whereabouts on the internet and social networks have been unsuccessful as their profiles appear to have been deleted. The latest evidence suggests that both the minor and her mother traveled to the Dominican Republic.

The specific reasons why the court is seeking to transfer custody from the mother to the Department of Social Services have not been disclosed due to strict confidentiality policies. If the court grants guardianship to the Department of Social Services, they may proceed with the adoption of the child without further consent or notification to the mother, as authorized by a competent body.