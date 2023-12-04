José Paliza will lead the Dominican Republic delegation at the inauguration of Javier Milei in Argentina

Santo Domingo.- José Ignacio Paliza, the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, will head the Dominican Republic’s delegation to the Republic of Argentina. This visit is scheduled for the inauguration of Argentina’s elected president, Javier Milei, set to take place on the 10th of this month in Buenos Aires.

Joining Minister Paliza in the delegation will be Mr. Gustavo Enrique Hernando Castillo, who serves as the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Argentina. The official announcement of this delegation and its purpose was made through decree number 615-23, issued by the Executive Branch of the Dominican Republic. This trip represents a significant diplomatic engagement, underscoring the relations between the Dominican Republic and Argentina.