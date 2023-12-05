Massive cocaine seizure hidden in avocado shipment from the Dominican Republic in Spain

Spain.- Spanish authorities, including the Civil Guard and Customs Surveillance of the Spanish Tax Agency, have confiscated a staggering 530 kilograms of cocaine at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport. The illicit drugs were concealed within a shipment of avocados originating from the Dominican Republic.

The operation took place last Saturday during routine inspections of goods arriving at the international airport in Madrid. Suspicion arose due to potential tampering in a consignment labeled as fresh fruit, leading to a thorough examination by authorities.

The shipment, consisting of three pallets containing 38 boxes of avocados, concealed varying quantities of cocaine. The total net weight of the confiscated drugs amounted to 2,268 kilograms.

Traffickers employ this method, known as the “lost hook” or “rip-off,” in an attempt to smuggle significant quantities of narcotics through airports without detection by import and export companies or customs officials. Criminals target shipments of legal merchandise from reputable import companies with consistent traffic, aiming to avoid suspicion during customs checks.