Dominican Republic shines at Qatar Tourism Fair with unique experiences

Qatar.- The Dominican Republic made a successful appearance at the second edition of the State of Qatar tourism fair held at the Doha City Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). The Dominican Republic showcased its offerings with an impressive stand featuring interactive activities such as mini-golf, hand-made cigar demonstrations, bachata dance classes, and tastings of Dominican coffee and chocolate. The stand even included an imitation of a beach to immerse visitors in the country’s atmosphere.

The inauguration of the stand was led by the Dominican Republic’s ambassador to the State of Qatar, HE George Bahsa Hazim, and Alexandra Streltsova, the director of the Tourism Promotion Office (OPT) Central Asia. The Dominican Republic received recognition from the fair organizers for their support and successful presentation, with the Dominican Republic pavilion being one of the most visited thanks to the engaging experiences it offered to visitors.

The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) organized various promotional activities, including a talk for professionals on the topic of the “Unique Marketing Proposal: Dominican Republic case,” as well as folklore dance performances as part of the “Global Village” festival. Members of the diplomatic mission in Qatar were present throughout the three-day fair to provide official information to interested individuals. Additionally, representatives from ProDominicana highlighted the favorable investment climate in the region.

The Dominican Republic’s stand was unique in the Caribbean and Latin America, as it had the assistance of key government entities to provide comprehensive information about the country’s offerings.