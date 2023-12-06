Former DEA agent pleads guilty in conspiracy to kill Haitian President

Miami.- Joseph Vincent, a former confidential DEA informant, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, whose assassination in 2021 caused turmoil in Haiti. Vincent, a Haitian-American citizen, is the fourth of 11 defendants in Miami to plead guilty to charges related to the assassination plot.

The defendants, including about 20 Colombian citizens and Haitian-Americans, initially planned to kidnap President Moïse but later decided to kill him. Authorities believe the conspirators hoped to secure contracts with Moïse’s successor. If found guilty, Vincent could face a life sentence in prison.

During a hearing in front of federal Judge José E. Martínez, Vincent, dressed in a prison uniform, responded with “Guilty, your honor” when asked about the charges. He has reached a plea deal and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. His sentencing is scheduled for February 9, 2024.

Other defendants who have pleaded guilty in connection with the assassination plot include a retired Colombian army officer, a Chilean-Haitian businessman, and a former Haitian senator. The conspiracy led to the shooting death of President Moïse in his private home near Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021. Vincent had close ties to some of the other suspects involved in the plot.