Guatemala’s President-Elect Bernardo Arévalo plans judicial reform

Santo Domingo.- Bernardo Arévalo, the president-elect of Guatemala, announced his intention to initiate a comprehensive reform of the country’s justice sector upon taking office. This declaration was made during a discussion with Dr. Manuel Conde, in response to questions about his plans after the recent electoral process, in which he faced challenges to his victory.

Arévalo emphasized the need for a thorough reform, not limited to the Attorney General’s Office but encompassing the entire judicial system. Speaking at La Semana with the press at the National Palace alongside President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, Arévalo underscored the urgency and necessity of this reform.

He believes that the proposed changes should result from a collaborative dialogue involving all sectors of power within the nation. This approach aims to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive reform process.

The call for reform followed allegations by the Guatemalan Attorney General, who sought to annul the electoral process of August 20, where Arévalo emerged victorious. These claims were swiftly dismissed by the international community, including the United Nations, which urged local authorities to respect the electoral will.

Bernardo Arévalo is set to assume the presidency of Guatemala on January 14, with a clear focus on judicial reform and adherence to democratic principles.