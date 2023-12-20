US Tool to counter global corruption affects international Public Officials and their families

Santo Domingo.- Economist Roberto Mella Cohn, an expert in anti-money laundering and financial sector development, highlighted a significant initiative by the United States aimed at combating global corruption. This presidential tool, designed to enhance accountability, has a broad impact, targeting public officials internationally who are involved in corrupt activities.

A key aspect of this instrument is its provision to revoke visas for both the implicated officials and their family members. This approach underscores the US’s commitment to addressing corruption comprehensively. A notable case affected by this policy is that of Jean Alain Rodríguez, a former public official accused of leading a corruption network in the Dominican Republic. The US State Department has sanctioned Rodríguez under this tool, demonstrating its application beyond US borders.

Mella Cohn emphasized that this tool is not limited to officials alone but extends to their families as well, with its influence reaching various countries including Haiti, Liberia, Afghanistan, among others. This initiative is grounded in the United Nations Convention against Corruption, established in 2004. Over 100 countries have signed this convention, with an additional 13 ratifying it, reflecting a global commitment to curbing corruption.

This move by the United States, as explained by Mella Cohn, aims to promote accountability and deter corrupt practices worldwide, signifying a proactive and wide-reaching approach to tackling corruption at an international level.