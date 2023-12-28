U.S. Embassy commends Dominican Republic’s drug seizure achievements

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic has extended its congratulations to the Dominican authorities for their significant accomplishments in combating drug trafficking this year. The embassy acknowledged the seizure of over 23 metric tons of illicit narcotics, highlighting the consistent efforts of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) over the last three years.

Through its Twitter account @EmbajadaUSAenRD, the U.S. Embassy expressed pride in its partnership with the Dominican Republic in tackling transnational criminal organizations and drug trafficking. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both nations to address these global challenges.

President Luis Abinader, in his report titled “A blow to drug trafficking” presented on November 13, detailed the remarkable progress made in this area. He noted that between 2020 and 2023, the Dominican Republic seized 103,655.82 kilograms (103.63 tons) of controlled substances, a significant increase compared to the 77,526.11 kilograms seized from 2004 to 2020. This increase, according to President Abinader, represents 26 tons more than the previous 16 years combined.

The president attributed these results to the government’s heightened dedication, enhanced cooperation between the Armed Forces and the DNCD, and improved coordination with international organizations. He also emphasized that these efforts have been recognized by the United States, leading to strengthened relations in the fight against drug trafficking and positioning the Dominican Republic as one of the world’s leading partners in this domain.

These achievements demonstrate the Dominican Republic’s firm commitment and effective strategies in curbing drug trafficking, contributing significantly to regional and international efforts to combat this global issue.