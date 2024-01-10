Dominican President Luis Abinader condemns violence in Ecuador

Santo Domingo.- In a recent statement, Luis Abinader, the President of the Dominican Republic, has openly condemned the recent violent incidents in Ecuador. Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Abinader expressed his disapproval of the violence directed towards the Ecuadorian populace. He also voiced strong support for Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, acknowledging Noboa’s efforts in upholding citizen security, the rule of law, and democratic values in Ecuador. The Dominican leader’s message underscored a sense of solidarity with the Ecuadorian government during these challenging times.