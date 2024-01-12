U.S. grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft following Alaska Airlines incident

USA.- The United States has temporarily grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft following a recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight, where part of the aircraft’s fuselage detached mid-flight. This precautionary measure will remain in effect until a thorough review confirms the safety of these planes.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized that there is no set timeline for when these aircraft might return to service. This announcement came shortly after Alaska Airlines stated its intention to withdraw its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until the following Saturday.

The grounding has affected several other airlines, including United, Aeroméxico, and Copa, which have also been compelled to suspend operations of this model.

Buttigieg, cautious about specifying a return date, mentioned that he has been in communication with Boeing’s management. He stressed the importance of Boeing’s responsibility to provide completely safe aircraft to airlines.

Further deepening concerns, both Alaska and United Airlines have acknowledged finding loose components, such as screws, during initial inspections of their Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. This development adds to the scrutiny over the safety of these planes and underscores the need for comprehensive inspections and reassurances of their airworthiness.