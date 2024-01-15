Death toll Rises to 35 in Colombian highway landslide disaster

Bogota.- The death toll resulting from the landslides near the town of El Carmen de Atrato in the Colombian department of Chocó has reached 35, as confirmed by the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences on Monday.

In a statement, the institute reported, “To date, the entity has received 35 fatalities. Of the 35 deceased, 33 have been reliably identified, and 23 have been handed over to their families.” The organization assured that ongoing technical-scientific efforts are underway for the identification and delivery of the remaining victims.

The landslides occurred on Friday, burying several vehicles and a house with fifty people seeking shelter from the rain. Approximately 20 individuals were injured, with most receiving treatment at Carmen del Atrato hospital, and some transferred to Medellín. Authorities continue to search for around a dozen missing people.

In response to the disaster, Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared a state of natural disaster on Sunday, allowing the government to reallocate resources to address the emergency. President Petro pledged to transfer nearly $128 million from the National Infrastructure Agency to the National Institute of Vias, focusing on securing slopes for road safety.

Highlighting the neglect of the highway, President Petro emphasized that despite delays in completing the road, insufficient investment has been made in the poorest department, Chocó, over the years.