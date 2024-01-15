International Socialists support Guatemala’s new President Bernardo Arévalo

The International Socialist organization, particularly its Latin America and Caribbean chapter, has publicly declared its support for Bernardo Arévalo, the newly elected president of Guatemala. On the day he assumes office, the organization emphasizes its stance against any challenges to the election results.

In their official statement, the organization underscores the importance of respecting democratic values and procedures, along with the electoral outcome. They align themselves with the international community’s efforts to defend and support democracy in Guatemala. The statement concludes with an expression of solidarity with the Guatemalan citizens who voted for change, reflecting their commitment to democratic principles and the choices made by the people of Guatemala.