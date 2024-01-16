Guy Phillipe leads protests and threatens to overthrow Government in Haiti

Port-au-Prince.- Haiti is currently engulfed in a wave of protests, destruction, and threats led by former coup rebel leader, Guy Philippe. The country is on edge due to Philippe’s declarations of forcibly seizing power. Demonstrations, including barricades and tire fires, have erupted in the Northwest, North, and Northeast regions, with attacks on homes and forced closures of ministries.

Guy Philippe, deported from the US for drug trafficking, returned to Haiti on November 30, 2023, vowing to prevent any peaceful resolution at all costs. He laid out four options: coup d’état, coup de force, consensus, or negotiations and elections, prioritizing armed takeover.

Philippe recently called for civil disobedience, a move that stokes fears of armed conflict in a nation already struggling with violence and instability. He urged citizens to prepare for revolution, signaling a readiness to instigate hostilities across various departments.

Amidst this turmoil, armed gangs pose an additional threat. Philippe’s party, National Awakening for the Sovereignty of Haiti, hasn’t ruled out taking power by force. Philippe is mobilizing near the Dominican border, rallying support in Juana Méndez and other areas.

Over the weekend, Philippe’s supporters demanded Premier Ariel Henry’s resignation. They erected barricades, ignited tire fires, and attacked properties, including that of former senator Sorel Jacinthe. The demonstrations led to the closure of banks, schools, and public offices, paralyzing local businesses and transport.

Public institutions in a key avenue were shut down, including departments of Commerce, National Education, Economy and Finance, Social Affairs, Public Health, and Population. Philippe continues to advocate for an armed revolt to overthrow the government, demanding the resignation of authorities or facing expulsion through his “revolution.”