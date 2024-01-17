Dominican resorts shine in USA Today’s 10 Best 2024

New York.- Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Casa de Campo, and Diente de Perros in the Dominican Republic have earned prestigious recognition, securing spots in the top 10 of their respective categories in the “10 Best Readers Choice Awards 2024” by USA Today newspaper in the United States.

The Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, situated in Punta Cana, has claimed the #6 position on the list of the “Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts.”

In the “Best Resort in the Caribbean” category, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, located in La Romana, has secured an impressive #10 ranking.

Notably, the Diente de Perro golf course at Casa de Campo has earned the #4 position in the “Best Golf Course in the Caribbean” category.

These accolades were bestowed upon the winners of the “10 Best Readers Choice Awards 2024” following meticulous evaluation by a team of Caribbean travel experts. These experts, residing in the cities they cover, consistently update their content to provide accurate and relevant information.