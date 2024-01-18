China to donate 120 ambulances

China.- The Dominican Republic’s economic strength has garnered positive recognition from the Chinese government, which hailed it as “the most robust in Central America and the Caribbean.” Han Zheng, the Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, conveyed this sentiment during a meeting with a Dominican legislative delegation led by Alfredo Pacheco, President of the Chamber of Deputies.

Han Zheng lauded the economic stability of the Dominican Republic, noting it surpasses many Latin American countries. He also expressed appreciation for the strong bilateral relations that have been established since 2018, emphasizing their continuous strengthening in the years ahead.

With a gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately $120 billion, the Dominican Republic attracts over $4 billion in foreign direct investment and receives over $10 billion in remittances annually. Alfredo Pacheco extended gratitude to Vice President Han Zheng for the support, particularly highlighting China’s provision of the initial vaccines to combat the spread of Covid-19.

In a reciprocal gesture, the Chinese government announced the forthcoming donation of 120 ambulances to enhance the Dominican Republic’s healthcare system.