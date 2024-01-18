Dominicans abroad to vote in upcoming elections

Santo Domingo.- A total of 875,000 Dominicans living abroad will have the opportunity to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming general elections scheduled for May, as confirmed by authorities. Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez shared this information following the signing of an inter-institutional agreement with the Central Electoral Board (JCE) to support the organization of the elections.

Under the agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) is committed to providing the JCE with the necessary resources to meet the regulations and expectations of the countries where the elections will take place. Minister Álvarez highlighted that as of December 2023, the registry abroad accounted for 855 thousand voters, representing 7.9% of the total voters on the registry in 2020.

Minister Álvarez emphasized that this collaborative agreement underscores a strong commitment to ensuring elections that genuinely reflect the will of the Dominican people. The aim is to strengthen institutions, fostering a solid and respected path for democratic alternation.