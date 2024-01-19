Colombia shaken by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

Bogota, Colombia.- On Friday, central Colombia experienced a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, with authorities reporting no injuries or damage at the moment. The seismic event occurred at 6:26 local time (11:26 GMT), catching many people still sleeping. The epicenter was in the south-central part of the country, near Ansermanuevo in the Valle del Cauca department, bordering the coffee zone departments, at a depth of 33 kilometers.

Cities such as Cali, Armenia, Pereira, and Manizales, especially in the coffee zone, strongly felt the tremor, prompting evacuations. Even Bogotá, the capital, experienced the effects of the earthquake. Sergeant Luis Alfredo Jordan from the Cali firefighters stated that there were no reports of damage at the moment, and the fire department in Bogotá confirmed no reports or activations through Emergency Line 123.

This seismic activity coincides with the 25th anniversary of the devastating 6.2 magnitude earthquake on January 25, 1999, which caused significant destruction in the cities of Armenia and Pereira in the coffee region, resulting in 1,125 deaths.

External Source: El Comercio