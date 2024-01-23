Dominican Republic soccer team to face Peru in Lima

The Dominican Republic national soccer team is scheduled to compete against Peru on March 26 in Lima, according to reports released today.

“This will be a high-caliber match for the Dominican Republic,” announced the national Federation on Twitter. Peru’s counterpart added details, mentioning that four days before their encounter with the Dominicans, they will host the Nicaraguan team.

Last week, the Uruguayan Jorge Fossati, the technical director of Peru, disclosed that Central American teams would be their rivals in the upcoming friendlies in March.

“There has been progress with the friendlies, and in the next few hours, they will have everything official. The idea of playing is in Peru,” stated the coach in an interview with the RPP radio station.

Despite recent local media reports suggesting Italy as a possible rival for Peru, Fossati expressed a preference for facing teams similar to those they will encounter in the Copa América.

“They will be Central American rivals; it is 99% confirmed. These are two teams from that region that have recently played against Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil. They are important opponents that will help us prepare for elements with characteristics similar to those we will face in the Copa América,” he confirmed.

Fossati also mentioned reaching out to players like Paolo Guerrero, Carlos Zambrano, Christian Cueva, and Gianluca Lapadula, who are currently without a team or are recovering from injuries.

“I am concerned about those who are not currently playing to see if we can assist them with something. I would do it with any of the players who typically make up the team,” he explained.

On January 10, Fossati assumed the leadership of the Peruvian soccer team, promising to “put his heart into it” and contribute to restoring joy to the fans. This comes after the Blanquirroja’s challenging start in the South American qualifiers, where they currently occupy the last position with 2 points in 6 games.

The 71-year-old coach, appointed on December 28 by the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), had a successful stint on the Universitario de Deportes bench, leading them to the 2023 Peruvian League 1 title.