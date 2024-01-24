Adrián Beltré enters the Hall of Fame

United States.- On Tuesday, Dominican baseball legend Adrián Beltré earned a coveted spot in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, an esteemed sanctuary for immortality in the realm of baseball. The announcement of Beltré’s induction took place during a special program on the MLB Network sports network.

Beltré, a distinguished third baseman, now joins an exclusive club of four other Dominicans who have previously received this prestigious honor: pitchers Juan Marichal and Pedro Martínez, and power hitters Vladimir Guerrero and David Ortiz.

The certainty of Beltré’s entry into the Hall of Fame was well-founded, given his extraordinary career that included amassing over three thousand hits in the Major Leagues—a feat that places him among the mythical figures in baseball history.

Over his 21 seasons as a third baseman, Beltré left an indelible mark with 3,166 hits, ranking 18th on the all-time list. His impressive statistics also encompass 477 home runs, 636 doubles, 1,707 RBIs, and 1,524 runs scored, all contributing to a notable career batting average of .286 (11,068-3,166).

Throughout his illustrious career, Beltré achieved various milestones, including five seasons with a hundred or more runs produced. His highest run production was 121 in 2004, and he recorded a personal best of 48 home runs in the same year. Notably, he achieved a 200-hit season on one occasion.

Beltré’s excellence extended beyond statistics; he participated in the All-Star Game four times, secured five Gold Gloves, and earned four Silver Bat awards.

Joining Beltré in this year’s Hall of Fame induction are Joe Mauer and Todd Helton, further solidifying their places among baseball’s immortals.