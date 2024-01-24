Collado presents Road Show at FITUR 2024

Madrid, Spain.- The Dominican Republic’s Minister of Tourism, David Collado, kicked off official activities at FITUR 2024 with his customary Road Show, addressing over 300 tour operators and travel agencies in Europe. In this event, held at the renowned Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Collado unveiled the ministry’s strategy aimed at further elevating the Caribbean nation’s standing in the European market.

Collado elaborated on how the Dominican Republic successfully achieved the milestone of attracting over 10 million visitors in 2023. He emphasized the advantages and benefits that make the Dominican Republic a premier destination in the Caribbean for global travelers.

This presentation aligns with collaborative efforts from both the public and private sectors to maintain the Dominican Republic’s appeal among Spanish and European tourists as their preferred long-distance destination.

During the meeting, Minister Collado showcased the diverse beauty of various Dominican destinations and underscored the favorable conditions for investment in the Caribbean nation. He outlined the ambitious goal for the current year, aiming to surpass the 3% increase in Spanish tourists who visited the Dominican Republic in 2023.

In 2023, the Dominican Republic welcomed a historic 10,306,517 visitors by air and sea, marking a significant milestone in its tourism history.

Addressing the tour operators and travel agents participating in the Road Show, Collado expressed confidence in their collective efforts, stating, “Your presence here is the best evidence that together we will guarantee to continue being the favorite long-distance destination of Europeans.” He also noted a prior meeting with 300 travel agents and tour operators on the eve of the official start of FITUR.