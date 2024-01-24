Dominican Port Authority to participate in Fitur 2024

The Dominican Port Authority, led by Alejandro Campos, President of the Board of Directors, enthusiastically announces its participation in the 2024 edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid, Spain. This marks a significant milestone in the Dominican Republic’s commitment to the international development and promotion of cruise tourism.

During this event, the Dominican delegation will engage in key activities, highlighting efforts to establish the Dominican Republic as the leading Cruise Hub in the Caribbean. Notably, there will be a presentation of the new maritime route between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, a collaboration with the Spanish shipping company Baleària. Led by Adolfo Utor, President of Baleària, this event is scheduled for Thursday, January 25, at 1:00 pm in Pavilion 10, Stand 10.

Recall that the project for the ferry route connecting San Pedro de Macorís and the Puerto Rican city of Mayagüez includes the construction of a multifunctional passenger terminal, complete with a walkway and finger, as well as a ramp for efficient vehicle loading and unloading, with an investment close to $100 million.

On Thursday night, the Port Authority, alongside the Reserve Bank and the Ministry of Tourism, will participate in the “Banreservas Tribute to Dominicanness Cocktail” at the La Zarzuela Racecourse at 7:00 pm, celebrating Dominican culture and tradition while strengthening ties within the tourism sector.

Another significant activity is “Cabo Rojo: Discover the New Caribbean,” organized by the General Directorate of Public-Private Alliances. This event, taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Salón Sol on Friday, January 26, at 11:00 am, will present Cabo Rojo as an emerging tourist destination in the Caribbean. The recently inaugurated cruise terminal in Pedernales, Port Cabo Rojo, is expected to welcome up to one million cruise passengers by 2028 and approximately 250,000 excursionists by 2025.

Alejandro Campos emphasized that the occasion provides an opportunity to promote other Dominican cruise destinations and new internal routes. He stated, “The construction of new cruise terminals and the expansion of existing ones are our commitments for the future in terms of receiving cruise passengers.”

Additionally, the delegation will participate in significant activities within the Fitur Cruise Market, including the keynote “Cruise Passenger Experiences: From Expectation to Reality” and the “Cruise Addicts Award,” recognizing excellence in the cruise industry based on votes from the Spanish-speaking travel community.

The Dominican Port Authority’s presence at Fitur 2024 represents a crucial step in reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s position as a world-class tourist destination and a central hub for cruises in the Caribbean region.