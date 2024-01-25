Cibao International Airport and Air Europa sign agreement for two weekly flights

Madrid, Spain.- Representatives from Cibao International Airport and Air Europa have inked a deal that paves the way for two weekly direct flights from Madrid to Santiago, aimed at boosting international tourism in the region.

This agreement, formalized during FITUR 2024, saw support from Visit Santiago during negotiations, solidifying Santiago’s position as a destination for conferences, meetings, and trade fairs.

Félix García and Manuel Estrella represented Cibao International Airport, while Pepe Hidalgo, the president of Air Europa, represented the airline during the signing ceremony.

The document was signed by Hidalgo and the Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, David Collado, who emphasized Air Europa’s longstanding role in maintaining direct connectivity between the Dominican Republic and Europe.

The President of Air Europa expressed that these flights would not only connect Santiago with Madrid but also with 20 to 30 other European points upon departing from Madrid.

Félix García, President of Cibao International Airport, shared that the airport is investing $500 million in expanding runways and the existing terminal to accommodate more passengers under improved conditions. He extended a warm welcome to Pepe Hidalgo, expressing confidence in the success of the venture with their support.

The announcement took place at the Dominican Republic stand in IFEMA, coinciding with the ongoing fair that commenced on Wednesday in the Spanish capital.