New maritime route between the DR and PR

Madrid, Spain.- Executives from the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) and the Spanish company Baleària unveiled plans at the 44th International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2024 to transform the Port of San Pedro de Macorís into a multifunctional hub catering to both cargo and tourism, connecting “La Sultana del Este” to Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.

The presentation, led by Alejandro Campos, President of the Board of Directors of the Dominican Port Authority and the Presidential Commission for Port Modernization and Security (Cpmsp), along with Baleària President Adolfo Utor, outlined the vision for the port’s redevelopment. Campos emphasized that this transformation signifies a revival of the maritime legacy and aligns with the progress and development envisioned by President Luis Abinader Corona.

Campos highlighted the strategic role of the Dominican Port Authority, led by Jean Luis Rodríguez, in reshaping the country’s approach to cruise tourism. He expressed pride in rescuing San Pedro and expanding cruise passenger numbers. Adolfo Utor emphasized the significance of the new service, describing it as a vital communication infrastructure that will drive progress, socioeconomic development, and connectivity between the two territories.

Baleària, with over 25 years of maritime transport experience, plans to invest $100 million in launching this new maritime line. The route between Mayagüez and San Pedro de Macorís, spanning 133 nautical miles with a six-hour duration, is set to transport approximately 1,000 passengers, 350 vehicles, and 300 containers to Dominican soil. Operating six days a week and commencing in the third quarter of 2024, the project is expected to generate a thousand direct and indirect jobs.

Baleària aims to use an eco-efficient vessel, potentially becoming the first ferry powered by natural gas in the Caribbean. This initiative represents a significant step in reinforcing the region’s maritime connectivity, promoting sustainable transportation practices, and fostering economic growth.