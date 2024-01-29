UN Tourism Secretary-General praises Miches

Madrid, Spain.- The Secretary-General of UN Tourism, Zurab Pololikashvili, commended the beauty and tourism potential of the Miches municipality during the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2024), where the Ministry of Tourism showcased Miches, along with Punta Bergantin and Pedernales.

Pololikashvili praised Miches as a destination that marks a new success story in Dominican tourism. He emphasized the rapid establishment of large hotel chains in the tourist municipality, citing notable names such as Four Seasons, Hilton, and Hyatt.

“I went there once, and within 5 minutes, I fell in love with the beauty that Miches has. I am totally sure that Miches will be a destination where people will go to invest, as is already happening,” stated the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization during an interview with Moisés González of the newspaper and program “Despertar Nacional.”

Pololikashvili congratulated Minister of Tourism David Collado for achieving the milestone of 10 million visitors in 2023, reiterating that tourism plays a pivotal role in the Dominican economy.

Participating in the presentation “Miches, towards a reality,” Zurab Pololikashvili also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the government and the private sector to transform Miches into an environmentally friendly destination.