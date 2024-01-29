Yiyo Sarante shines on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay Chart

New York.- The Dominican salsa sensation, Yiyo Sarante, has achieved an enviable international position with his single “Qué Agonía,” which currently holds the 18th spot on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart.

This accomplishment not only attests to the extraordinary talent and work of the Dominican superstar, but it also signifies a triumph for the entire genre of salsa produced in the country. Presently, “Qué Agonía” stands as the sole song by Dominican salseros on this significant chart.

Renowned for his super hit “Pirata,” Yiyo Sarante is an innovative and emblematic figure in his musical style, seamlessly incorporating modern rhythms into each production without compromising the essence of salsa. This is evident in his most recent hit, “Mi todo,” a salsa composition filled with mixed emotions and danceable beats, authored by the esteemed Dominican speaker, poet, and composer César David Castro «CDK», responsible for Yiyo’s previous hits such as “Me Voy pa´ la Calle” and “Dile a tu marido.” The musical production of “Mi Todo” is credited to Yiyo himself.

Yiyo Sarante, recognized as a salsa phenomenon, has consistently demonstrated musical creativity and immense talent, solidifying his place as the most prominent exponent of the current generation of Dominican salsa artists. His powerful voice and interpretive skills have garnered acclaim in the salsa scenes of the United States, Central, and South America.

In the early months of 2024, Yiyo received a plaque from Spotify for achieving 200 million streams with his hit “Corazón de Acero.” Excitingly, he anticipates his first visit to Mexico, scheduled for Saturday, February 3, where he will perform at the “CDMX Salsa Festival” at the Olympic Velodrome in Mexico City. Additionally, Yiyo Sarante is set to headline a massive concert at the Palacio de los Deportes in July.

As the month of love and friendship approaches, Yiyo Sarante will enchant audiences with a “Lovers’ Concert” at the Hard Rock Café Santo Domingo on Friday, February 16, offering an opportunity to revel in his magic and performances.