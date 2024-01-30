Dominicans in NY excited for annual capitol event

New York.- There is a palpable sense of excitement among the Dominican community as they eagerly anticipate the upcoming “Annual Dominican Event at the Capitol,” sponsored by Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). This free annual event, held in the US capital, is expected to draw hundreds of Dominicans eager to celebrate their heritage.

This year’s theme, “Dominicans, Breaking Barriers,” aims to recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals, including officials from the Biden Administration, Major League Baseball (MLB) players, musicians, renowned entertainers, influencers in the US media, and members of the Dominican diaspora.

Génesis Suero from Telemundo-47 will serve as the master of ceremonies, with opening remarks by Brian A. De Peña, Mayor of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Janet Pequero, Vice President of the Borough of The Bronx.

The event’s program will feature a discussion on Education and the Workforce, with participation from Secretary and Secretary of the US Departments of Education and Commerce, Miguel A. Cardona and Gina Raimondo, respectively. The discussion will be moderated by Angélica Infante-Green, Commissioner of Rhode Island Education.

Other highlights include panels on topics such as the ‘Future of Technology’ moderated by Claritza N. Abreu from Google, and a discussion led by Dr. Amado Alejandro Báez and Carlos de la Mota about Dominicans in various fields.

The biomedical research panel will feature doctors Dioscaris García, José Lora, and Rafael Lantigua. There will also be a dialogue with Dominican-American city officials, including Héctor Lora, Helmin Caba, Antonio Reynoso, Yadira Ramos, and moderated by Juana Matías.

The event will culminate with a panel discussion titled “Dominicans, Breaking Barriers” featuring U.S. Ambassador to Spain Julissa Reynoso, accordionist Fefita La Grande, senior advisor to the North American president Tom Pérez, and seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Celebrated annually during “Dominican Heritage Month,” Congressman Espaillat’s “Dominicans on Capitol Hill” initiative aims to acknowledge the increasing civic engagement of the Dominican-American community and the broader Dominican diaspora. This event attracts leaders, professionals, students, and elected officials of Dominican descent from across the nation.

For updates on the 2024 event, interested individuals can visit the official website and follow @RepEspaillat and @DominicansHill on Twitter and Facebook, and @RepAdrianoEspaillat on Instagram.