Celebrating Dominican culture at the White House

Washington, US.- The Dominican Embassy in the United States hosted a reception at the White House for the first time, showcasing various aspects of Dominican culture and underscoring the deepening relations between the two nations.

Sonia Guzmán, the Dominican ambassador to the United States, expressed her honor at the White House opening its doors, especially during this month of the Homeland. She emphasized the significance of celebrating ‘Dominicanness’ by presenting elements like gastronomy, music, dances, crafts, national symbols, and other cultural facets.

“This marks the inaugural celebration of the month of the Homeland by the Dominican Embassy within the White House premises, a result of their invitation for us to exhibit the richness of our culture to the public,” stated the diplomat.

The event serves as a testament to how cultural exchanges contribute to fostering friendship, cooperation, and, most importantly, the defense of democratic values—a shared commitment between President Luis Abinader and President Joe Biden. Both leaders agree that this approach is essential for promoting freedom, coexistence, and human rights in both countries.

Dominican legislator Adriano Espaillat emphasized that the gathering highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s dedication to Latino communities. It preceded an event organized by the congressman, an annual tradition for the past six years, where representatives of the Dominican diaspora tour the Capitol, receive recognition, and this year’s theme is “Dominicans, Breaking Barriers.”

Carlos de la Mota, Vice Minister for Dominican Communities Abroad and Director of the Institute of Dominicans Abroad (Index), noted that such meetings play a crucial role in strengthening ties and showcasing the cultural values of the Dominican Republic.