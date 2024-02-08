Alfredo Pacheco addresses annual Dominican conference at the Capitol

Washington, DC.- On Wednesday, Alfredo Pacheco, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, took part as a speaker in the sixth annual Dominican conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC. During his address, he delved into the crucial topic of legislative leadership in the modern era, emphasizing its significance for societal progress and stability.

Pacheco highlighted key legislative accomplishments during his tenure as the Chamber of Deputies’ president. Among these achievements were the modernization of the Customs Law, aimed at positioning the Dominican Republic as a world-class logistics hub, and the enactment of the Asset Forfeiture Law, among others.

In emphasizing the commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate, Pacheco mentioned over 30 initiatives, including the Simplification of Procedures, Public-Private Partnerships, Foreign Investment Law, and the Law for the Promotion of Cinematographic Activity.

The deputy underscored the importance of dialogue and consensus-building on essential issues for the development and fortification of the Dominican Republic. Pacheco’s transformative leadership within the Chamber of Deputies was exemplified by internal reforms such as the Manual of Legislative Techniques, the acquisition of technological equipment to enhance legislative functions, and improvements in the quality of legislation.

Moreover, Pacheco noted achievements like the graduation of 40 deputies and 17 technicians from the institution who earned Master’s degrees in Constitutional Law and Public Law from Spain’s Castilla La Mancha University.

Reflecting on the Dominican Republic’s political stability, Pacheco pointed out the country’s maturity in setting aside partisan interests for the common good. Over nearly 60 years, the Dominican Republic has transformed from an agricultural society with weak infrastructure to a modern nation with a robust economy, leading in Central America and the Caribbean.

Pacheco concluded with pride in Dominicans contributing to the United States, noting advisors in the White House, numerous representatives in different states, and the nation’s warmth and hard work making a substantial impact.

Other panelists at the conference included U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Mayor Eric Adams, Dominican Ambassador to the U.S. Sonia Guzman, and various members of the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, participating virtually.