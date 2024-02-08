National holidays celebration takes place at the White House

Washington, D.C.– The Dominican Embassy in the United States hosted a reception for the first time at the White House, showcasing various aspects of Dominican culture and underscoring the deepening relations between the two nations.

The event, spearheaded by the Dominican ambassador to the United States, Sonia Guzmán, was deemed an honor as the White House opened its doors, particularly during this significant period in the month of the Homeland. It provided an opportunity for the country to celebrate its ‘Dominicanness’ by highlighting its gastronomy, music, dances, crafts, national symbols, and other cultural elements.

Accompanying the diplomat were notable figures including legislator Adriano Espaillat, the vice minister for Dominican Communities Abroad, and the director of the Institute of Dominicans Abroad, Carlos de la Mota. Also present were Alejandro Báez, the health advisor to President Luis Abinader, and other personalities such as Mayerlyn Cordero, the ambassador designated to the Organization of American States (OAS).