Haiti.- On Wednesday, a tumultuous anti-government protest in Haiti resulted in the tragic deaths of at least six individuals and left over a dozen others injured. The demonstrators, numbering in the thousands, were united in their demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has been in power for 30 months without delivering tangible results.

Notably, five members of the Protected Areas Surveillance Brigade (BSAP), a newly formed armed entity that has spiraled out of control, lost their lives in clashes with the Haitian National Police in the Laboule area, situated in the hills of the capital. This incident underscores the complete lack of authority over the BSAP by the government.

Additionally, in Ouanaminthe, located in the northeast of the country, another fatality occurred when an individual attacked a National Police station. In response, the police retaliated forcefully against the protesters, who were visibly agitated and posed a perceived threat throughout the day.

This information is sourced from EFE.