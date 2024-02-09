Dominican Republic strengthens trade ties with Germany at Fruit Logística 2024

Germany.- The Dominican Republic is actively participating in Fruit Logística 2024, a trade fair taking place in Germany. According to the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana), the trade relationship between the Dominican Republic and Germany has seen a total value of US$3,234.2 million during the annual period of 2018-2023. Of this, 78.4% accounts for imports, while the remaining 21.6% represents exports.

ProDominicana, present at the Fruit Logistics 2024 Fair in Germany, highlighted that foreign direct investment (FDI) from Germany totaled US$126.0 million between January and September 2023. In 2022, FDI reached US$135.5 million, marking a remarkable growth of 369% compared to 2021. The cumulative FDI from 2018 to September 2023 stood at US$368.5 million.

Cigars (31.7%), medical instruments and devices (26.8%), fresh bananas (13.4%), unstemmed tobacco (7.8%), cocoa beans (2.7%), and rum and other spirits (2.4%) are among the noteworthy products exported to Germany.

ProDominicana is actively showcasing Dominican products in the international market during the Fruit Logistica 2024 Fair, which runs from February 7 to 9. The fair attracts buyers and professional visitors from over 140 countries, featuring 26 pavilions with more than 2,770 exhibitors from 94 countries across all continents. Recognized as a key commercial meeting point for professionals in the value chain, the fair serves as a platform for international collaboration.

The Dominican Republic has a dedicated stand at the event, inaugurated by representatives of ProDominicana, the president of the Dominican-German Chamber of Commerce, Karsten Paul Windeler, and the ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Germany, Francisco Caraballo.