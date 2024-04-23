Titling Unit and Dominican Consulate New York to open office

New York, US.- The Consul General of the Dominican Republic in New York, Eligio Jáquez, and the Executive Director of the Technical Execution Unit for Land Titling (UTECT), Duarte Méndez Peña, have signed an inter-institutional agreement. This agreement will enable Dominicans residing abroad to obtain definitive titles for the properties they own in their native country as occupants.

The Executive Director of UTECT emphasized that the President of the Republic is fully committed to ensuring that Dominicans abroad can formalize their legal status regarding properties they acquired in the past.

“President Abinader has dedicated significant efforts to the success of this program for our citizens abroad, recognizing and supporting the Dominican diaspora,” Méndez stated.

Meanwhile, Consul Eligio Jáquez highlighted the previous lack of property titles, where financing was offered with collateral guarantees, typically tied to the harvest yield. In the past, individuals were content with loans ranging from 3 to 5 thousand pesos, given the lack of qualifications required. Therefore, every effort will be made to ensure that the land titling program reaches the maximum number of Dominicans living abroad.

Duarte Méndez, the Executive Director of UTECT, mentioned that in the coming days, employees for the office operating within the consular unit will be selected.

The signing ceremony for the inter-institutional agreement between the Dominican Consulate in New York and the Titling Unit was attended by Executive Director Duarte Méndez, Community Affairs Director Jezabel Peralta, and Mary Dely Bonilla, in charge of the Human Resources Department.