Dominican Republic condemns violence in Bolivia

Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez expressed this condemnation on the social network X, responding to “the latest military events in Bolivia.” Álvarez stated that Bolivian President Luis Arce “was elected by the Bolivian people and must serve his mandate uninterruptedly.”

Reports indicate that a tank broke down the doors of the Bolivian government headquarters at 3:51 p.m. (7:51 p.m. GMT) after the commander-in-chief of the Bolivian army, Juan José Zúñiga, threatened to take over the government headquarters and change the cabinet.

In response, President Arce has appointed new commanders of the Bolivian Army, describing the military movement as a “coup d’état” by Zúñiga, who until today was the general commander.