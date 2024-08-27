Kenyan police officers in Haiti face pay delays

Haiti.- Hundreds of Kenyan police officers involved in an international mission in Haiti have not been paid in full for two months, adding to the challenges of their already difficult task. The Kenyan officers, part of a multinational security support mission (MSS) funded primarily by the United States, arrived in Haiti in June. As of August 25, the MSS has acknowledged the payment delays and promised that the missing funds would be deposited soon.

The Kenya National Police Service (NPS) reported that while officers continue to receive their regular salaries from NPS, they are still awaiting supplementary pay for their MSS roles. This delay is particularly frustrating for officers with families in Kenya, as the financial strain is exacerbated by the reopening of schools.

The MSS is set to grow to 2,500 personnel, with additional troops from various countries joining the mission to support the Haitian National Police in combating gangs that control around 85% of Port-au-Prince. The mission is funded through a United Nations-administered trust fund, with significant contributions from the United States, Canada, France, and Spain. Haiti is currently facing severe challenges, with approximately 600,000 people displaced and 2 million living in gang-affected areas.