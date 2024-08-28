Dominican Embassy in Belgium hosts tourism event

Belgium.- On August 27, the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union hosted “Experience the Summer Flavors of the Dominican Republic.” The event was designed to showcase Dominican products and further establish the country’s tourism appeal in Belgium, targeting tour operators, travel agencies, hotel representatives, airlines, and tourism and gastronomy media.

Ambassador Iván Ogando Lora emphasized that the Dominican Republic offers more than just beautiful beaches and landscapes. He highlighted the country’s rich history and vibrant culture, from the Colonial Zone of Santo Domingo, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to its lively music scene.

Attendees enjoyed Dominican cuisine, live music, rum, and cigars during the event, which was held on a sunny summer afternoon in Belgium. The event was supported by the Dominican Republic Tourism Promotion Office for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, as well as AirEuropa, and featured Dominican brands like Café Santo Domingo and Cigarros La Aurora.