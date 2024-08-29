Dominican tourist shot in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro.- A Dominican tourist is in stable condition after being shot on Wednesday in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Johan Lapaix, was walking along an avenue when he was assaulted and shot by suspects, according to the Military Police.

Brazilian authorities quickly responded, transporting Lapaix to Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. The Rio Health Department confirmed that his condition is stable. In response to the incident, police have increased their presence in the area and are reviewing security camera footage and interviewing witnesses to investigate the shooting.

The Tourist Areas Police Battalion is actively involved in the case, providing support to the victim. Despite Rio de Janeiro’s reputation for crime, it is not currently among the most violent cities in Brazil, with a relatively low homicide rate of 21.3 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to 2022 data. However, the city remains affected by drug trafficking gangs and paramilitary groups that control various neighborhoods.