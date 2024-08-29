Haitian gangs unfazed by Kenyan police presence

Port-au-Prince, Haiti.- Two months after Kenyan police officers were deployed to Haiti, the mission to curb the country’s rampant gang violence has seen little progress. Despite backing from the UN and funding from the United States, the international police mission aimed at restoring order in Port-au-Prince, where gangs control 80% of the capital, has stalled. Although 400 Kenyan officers are now on the ground, they and their Haitian counterparts have yet to reclaim any gang strongholds, leaving residents frustrated and fearful.

The Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), led by Kenya, was intended to address the escalating violence that intensified after a coordinated gang uprising in February. The first contingent of 200 Kenyan officers arrived in late June, followed by another 200 in July. However, the force lacks the necessary personnel and equipment to launch effective operations against the gangs. While Kenyan police claim to have made significant progress in reclaiming key infrastructure and opening roads for displaced Haitians, these achievements primarily occurred before their arrival.

Public discontent is growing as the mission has failed to make a significant impact. With only 400 of the planned 1,000 Kenyan officers deployed and no additional reinforcements from other countries, the MSS has yet to meet expectations. The $600 million mission has so far received only a fraction of its pledged funding, with just $21.6 million of the $85 million committed. As the start of the school year approaches, many Haitians hope the police mission will soon yield tangible results, allowing them to move freely in their country once again.

