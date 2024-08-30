Bolivia grants visa-free entry to Dominican Citizens

La paz.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia announced on Friday that Dominican citizens can now travel to and stay in Bolivia without needing a visa. This new policy, effective from September 2, 2024, is a result of efforts to enhance the integration of the two nations.

“Promoting the integration of our nations as the highest expression of Peoples’ Diplomacy for Life, the process to eliminate tourist or visitor visas for citizens of the Dominican Republic was completed,” stated an official announcement.

The visa exemption agreement, signed on August 8, 2024, between Bolivia and the Dominican Republic, allows Dominican passport holders to enter Bolivian territory without the need for tourist or visit visas. The Bolivian Foreign Ministry highlighted that this policy is part of broader efforts to strengthen connections with neighboring countries, fostering regional integration and cooperation.

Earlier in August, Bolivia and the Dominican Republic signed several bilateral agreements, including those focused on visa elimination and academic cooperation, to enhance mutual collaboration and strengthen ties between the two nations.