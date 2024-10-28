Carolina Mejía attends UCCI event in Madrid

Madrid.- The mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejía, is currently in Madrid for a key meeting of the Union of Ibero-American Capital Cities (UCCI). Serving as UCCI’s Vice President of Social Policy and Wellbeing, Mejía will attend the Executive Committee meeting on October 30, followed by a panel on sustainable financing for future urban development across Ibero-American cities.

During the panel, she will explore innovative public-private collaboration models alongside notable leaders such as Madrid’s Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida and CAF’s Executive President Sergio Díaz Granado. Mejía’s visit will also include engagements with the Modern Revolutionary Party’s Madrid branch, and visits to institutions like the IESE Business School, Casa de América, and the Dominican Embassy.

Mejía’s participation underscores her dedication to fostering cooperation and strengthening ties among Ibero-American cities, aligning with broader regional development goals.