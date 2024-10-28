OAS hosts Haitian delegation to address electoral processes

Representatives from Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council, the Provisional Electoral Council, and other key Haitian bodies will engage with OAS officials, Venice Commission members, and international observers to refine frameworks for Haiti’s upcoming electoral process. The three-day agenda includes specialized sessions on securing peaceful elections, enabling voting in conflict zones, and expanding voting rights for Haitians abroad. These talks aim to establish a stable political environment through legislative reforms and international cooperation.

The event is made possible by contributions from Canada, France, and the United States, underscoring the international community’s commitment to supporting Haiti’s democratic journey. Through this partnership, the OAS and Venice Commission emphasize Haitian-led solutions and continue their efforts to promote regional democratic stability by fostering collaborative dialogue and sharing global best practices.