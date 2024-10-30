Collado showcases Dominican tourism in Miami with Emilio Estefan

Miami.- Tourism Minister David Collado joined music producer Emilio Estefan at “Days to Shine Miami,” an event organized by Evelyn Bethancourt to promote the Dominican Republic as a top tourist destination. The gathering featured leaders from creative industries, celebrating the cultural richness and entrepreneurial spirit of the Dominican Republic.

A highlight of the event was a video mapping presentation showcasing the country’s diverse attractions, from beaches to colonial cities, which underscored the Dominican Republic’s unique appeal as a vibrant and dynamic destination. The platform also supported Dominican entrepreneurs across various sectors, spotlighting local talent in fashion, crafts, and more.

Emilio Estefan and Univision President Ignacio Meyer expressed strong support for the event, warmly welcoming the Dominican initiative to Miami. Collado reaffirmed his commitment to elevating the Dominican Republic’s international presence, emphasizing that initiatives like this help position the country as a destination blending culture, innovation, and hospitality to offer visitors unforgettable experiences.