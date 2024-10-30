INDEX Boston honors 13 Dominicans for contributions to community and country

Massachusetts, USA.- The Institute of Dominicans Abroad (INDEX) and its Boston office honored 13 Dominicans for their outstanding contributions in various fields, including academia, politics, the arts, sports, community service, and entrepreneurship, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This recognition took place during the fourth edition of the “Outstanding Dominican Abroad” ceremony.

The honorees included Pavel Payano, Francis Concepción, Elizabeth Amador, David Suazo, Juan Chávez, Dargin Fortuna, Johnny Mackenzie, Omar Cepeda, Angel Salcedo, Bienvenida Feliz, Diocaris García, Alberto Vasallo, and Emelda Benítez. Carlos de la Mota, the Vice Minister for Dominican Communities Abroad and Executive Director of INDEX, emphasized that the initiative serves not only as a tribute to these individuals but also as a testament to the support and acknowledgment of their contributions to the nation.

Oscar Guerrero, head of the INDEX office in Boston, noted the organization’s impact on community groups through various programs and projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for Dominicans abroad. The ceremony was attended by notable officials, including the Consul General of the Dominican Republic in Boston, Antonio Almonte, and Councilor General Julia Mejía, along with family members of the honorees.