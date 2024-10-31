Infotep certifies 66 Dominican beauty professionals in New York City

New York.- The National Institute for Technical and Professional Training (Infotep) has certified 66 Dominican workers in the beauty, styling, and hairdressing sector residing in New York City through its Occupational Validation program. This initiative was conducted in collaboration with the National and International Association of Beauty Professionals (Apebni).

Maira Morla Pineda, Infotep’s deputy general director, who represented General Director Rafael Santos Badía during the certification process, highlighted that participants were evaluated based on their practical experience in the beauty industry. Many of them lacked formal certification, which limited their ability to obtain a license to practice in New York City. Morla stated that the certified individuals demonstrated their skills before an evaluation committee composed of licensed professionals from New York.

The certification process included two modalities: Full Exit, where individuals are certified as technicians by showcasing competence across all specialties, and Partial Exit, which recognizes proficiency in specific areas. Morla noted that this initiative, championed by President Luis Abinader and implemented by Rafael Santos Badía, aims to provide technical and professional training to Dominicans abroad.

Kirsia García, president of Apebni, emphasized the project’s positive impact on many Dominicans who could not afford lengthy courses or extensive training programs. The certification event was also attended by Quenia Abreu, director of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, among other notable figures.