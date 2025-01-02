Dominican Embassy in Jamaica celebrates 60 years of diplomatic relations

Kingston, Jamaica.- The Dominican Embassy in Jamaica, led by Ambassador Angie Martínez, concluded its 2024 agenda with a grand Diamond Gala commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Held at the Official Residence in Kingston, the event welcomed over 600 guests, including politicians, business leaders, and cultural figures, under the theme “Celebrating 60 Years of Friendship and a New Era of Collaboration.”

Ambassador Martínez highlighted key milestones achieved during her tenure, including a 95.3% increase in Dominican exports to Jamaica, the establishment of direct flights via Arajet, and agreements in areas such as security, trade, and cultural exchange. Jamaican Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett praised Martínez’s efforts, calling her a transformative figure in bilateral relations. The gala featured cultural performances, tributes to Dominican artists, and a symbolic fireworks display celebrating the shared history and future of the two nations.

The Embassy also organized a series of commemorative activities, including unveiling a bust of Juan Pablo Duarte, launching the “United by Music” initiative, and signing the General Air Services Agreement. These events underscored the commitment to strengthening ties, fostering collaboration, and promoting sustainable development between the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.