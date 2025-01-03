CONADIS strengthens New York partnerships to support Dominican disability services

New York.- Benny Metz, president of the Dominican Republic’s National Council for the Disabled (CONADIS), conducted a strategic visit to New York to promote inclusion and foster international collaboration for people with disabilities. During her visit, Metz met with State Assemblyman George Alvarez and toured a senior day care center planning to incorporate specialized disability services. Discussions focused on establishing partnerships with Dominican institutions to enhance the quality and scope of services provided by CONADIS.

Metz also shared an inspiring New Year’s message, emphasizing the importance of building a more inclusive Dominican Republic in 2025. “To those facing challenges, you are not alone. At CONADIS, we reaffirm our commitment to ensure every individual, regardless of their abilities, has access to fair and dignified opportunities,” she stated.